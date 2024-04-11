Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $303.74 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.71 and a 52 week high of $335.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.69.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

