Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

UDR stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

