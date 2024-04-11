Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 456.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 2.5 %

FFIV opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.34. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.