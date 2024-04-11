Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DVA opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

