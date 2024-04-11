Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.