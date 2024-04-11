Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Jabil by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $136.36 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.