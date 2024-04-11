Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 5.4 %

EFX opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

