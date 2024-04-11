Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $53,327,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

RF opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

