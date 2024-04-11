Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

NYSE:EG opened at $371.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

