Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,739 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE D opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

