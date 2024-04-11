Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMN opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

