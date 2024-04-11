Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $299.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

