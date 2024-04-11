Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,536,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:J opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.