Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

