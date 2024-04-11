Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,334 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

