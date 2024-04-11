Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.36. Noah shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 60,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $869.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Noah by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

