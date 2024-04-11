NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

