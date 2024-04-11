NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
