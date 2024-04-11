NOV (NYSE:NOV) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

