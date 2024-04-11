NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 825,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,475,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.