Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $63.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $4,836,249. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 459.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $65.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.14 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.