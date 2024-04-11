NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$14.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NVA stock opened at C$12.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.4968867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

