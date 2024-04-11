NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$17.00 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE:NVA opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.4968867 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.