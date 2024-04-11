NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $354,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $870.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $821.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.87.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.30.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.