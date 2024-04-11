Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of OTLY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 432.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

