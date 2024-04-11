Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins Sells 20,000 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.09. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.30 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7604167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

