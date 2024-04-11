Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.