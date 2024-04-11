Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

