Oliver Stansfield Purchases 1,358,884 Shares of Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO) Stock

Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Stansfield bought 1,358,884 shares of Contango stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,588.84 ($17,198.89).

Contango Trading Up 9.9 %

CGO opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

About Contango

Contango Holdings plc engages in the development of the mineral resources in Zimbabwe and Mali. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interests in the Garalo-Ntiela gold project covering an area of 161.5km2 located in Mali.

