Oliver Stansfield Purchases 1,358,884 Shares of Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO) Stock

Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Stansfield bought 1,358,884 shares of Contango stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,588.84 ($17,198.89).
Contango Trading Up 9.9 %
CGO opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.
About Contango
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Contango
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.