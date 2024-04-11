Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Robert James Wills Acquires 3,086 Shares

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert James Wills acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 28th, Robert James Wills acquired 6,914 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

