Oppenheimer Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

