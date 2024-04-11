Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

PTVE stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

