PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) CFO Bryan A. Menar Sells 803 Shares

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PAR Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

PAR opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 225,473 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.