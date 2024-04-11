Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$37.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) received a C$37.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$29.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$236,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,655 shares of company stock worth $1,411,257. Corporate insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.