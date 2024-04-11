PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

PENN opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 80.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

