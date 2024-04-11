PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $90.04, but opened at $92.49. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $91.20, with a volume of 10,149 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $8,025,358. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

