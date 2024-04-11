Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) PT Raised to $10.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

PPTA opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

In related news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

