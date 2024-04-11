Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) PT Raised to $1.70 at B. Riley

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CATX stock opened at 1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.60.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $157,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

