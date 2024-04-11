Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).
Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend
Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile
Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.
