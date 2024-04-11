Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.11.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$288,334.80. In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$288,334.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,675. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

