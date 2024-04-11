Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 5,549 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

