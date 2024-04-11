Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Janet Gunzburg Sells 2,817 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janet Gunzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $38,657.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Janet Gunzburg sold 480 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $13,440.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Janet Gunzburg sold 328 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $8,524.72.

On Friday, January 12th, Janet Gunzburg sold 205 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,942.55.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Phreesia by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $8,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

