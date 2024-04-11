Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 3,354 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,733.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 738 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $18,117.90.

Shares of PHR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

