Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Popular by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

