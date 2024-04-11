Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

