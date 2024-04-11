Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.36. 8,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

