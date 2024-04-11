Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$125.00 to C$126.00. The stock traded as high as C$104.81 and last traded at C$102.82, with a volume of 73602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.91.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,227. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. The business had revenue of C$506.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.00 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.7760512 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

