Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

