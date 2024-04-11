Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $2,506,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,458.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 646,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 621,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

