Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 839 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

