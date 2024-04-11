Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 439.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

